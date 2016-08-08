版本:
Olympics-Judo-Women's 57kg last 32 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 57kg last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Nekoda Smythe-Davis (Britain) beat Sabrina Filzmoser (Austria) 011s1-000 
Darcina Manuel (New Zealand) beat Irina Zabludina (Russia) 001s2-000s1   
Sanne Verhagen (Netherlands) beat Hortance Diedhiou (Senegal) 100-000    
Nora Gjakova (Kosovo) beat Yadinys Amaris (Colombia) 100-000s2           
Lien Chen-Ling (Taiwan) beat Arleta Podolak (Poland) 100-000             
Rafaela Silva (Brazil) beat Miryam Roper (Germany) 100-000               
Hedvig Karakas (Hungary) beat Rushana Nurjavova (Turkmenistan) 101-000

