2016年 8月 8日

Olympics-Judo-Women's 57kg last 16 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 57kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Automne Pavia (France) beat Nekoda Smythe-Davis (Britain) 001s3-000s3        
Lien Chen-Ling (Taiwan) beat Marti Malloy (U.S.) 000-000s2                   
Corina Caprioriu (Romania) beat Nora Gjakova (Kosovo) 002s3-000s1            
Kaori Matsumoto (Japan) beat Zouleiha Dabonne (Cote D'Ivoire) 101-000        
Telma Monteiro (Portugal) beat Darcina Manuel (New Zealand) 002s2-000s2      
Rafaela Silva (Brazil) beat Kim Jan-Di (South Korea) 010s3-000s2             
Hedvig Karakas (Hungary) beat Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard (Canada) 000-000s1 
Sumiya Dorjsuren (Mongolia) beat Sanne Verhagen (Netherlands) 000-000s1

