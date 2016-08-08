版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 00:09 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Women's 57kg quarterfinal results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 57kg quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Kaori Matsumoto (Japan) beat Automne Pavia (France) 010-000            
Corina Caprioriu (Romania) beat Lien Chen-Ling (Taiwan) 100-000        
Rafaela Silva (Brazil) beat Hedvig Karakas (Hungary) 010s3-000s2       
Sumiya Dorjsuren (Mongolia) beat Telma Monteiro (Portugal) 000s1-000s2

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐