2016年 8月 9日 星期二 02:52 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Women's 57kg repechage final results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 57kg repechage final results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Lien Chen-Ling (Taiwan) beat Hedvig Karakas (Hungary) 001s2-000s1 
Telma Monteiro (Portugal) beat Automne Pavia (France) 100s1-000

