奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 03:22 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Women's 57kg semifinal results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 57kg semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Rafaela Silva (Brazil) beat Corina Caprioriu (Romania) 010s1-000s1 
Sumiya Dorjsuren (Mongolia) beat Kaori Matsumoto (Japan) 100-000

