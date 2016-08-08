版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二

Olympics-Judo-Women's 57kg bronze medal match results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 57kg bronze medal match results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Kaori Matsumoto (Japan) beat Lien Chen-Ling (Taiwan) 001s1-000        
Telma Monteiro (Portugal) beat Corina Caprioriu (Romania) 001s3-000s2

