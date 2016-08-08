版本:
Olympics-Judo-Women's 57kg final results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 57kg final result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Rafaela Silva (Brazil) beat Sumiya Dorjsuren (Mongolia) 010s2-000s1

