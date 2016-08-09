Olympics-Judo-Women's 63kg last 32 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 63kg last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Estefania Garcia (Ecuador) beat Mamadama Bangoura (Guinea) 100s3-000s4 Mariana Silva (Brazil) beat Szandra Szogedi (Ghana) 100-000 Katharina Haecker (Australia) beat Laura Salles Lopez (Andorra) 100-000s1 Maricet Espinosa (Cuba) beat Phupu Lhamu Khatri (Nepal) 011-000s3 Alice Schlesinger (Britain) beat Bak Jiyun (South Korea) 100-000 Busra Katipoglu (Turkey) beat Katerina Nikoloska (Macedonia) 000s1-000s2 Edwige Gwend (Italy) beat Mia Hermansson (Sweden) 101s1-000 Anicka van Emden (Netherlands) beat Ekaterina Valkova (Russia) 000s1-000s3 Yang Junxia (China) beat Marian Urdabayeva (Kazakhstan) 100-000 Munkhzaya Tsedevsuren (Mongolia) beat Rizlen Zouak (Morocco) 101s1-000s2
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.