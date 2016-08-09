版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 21:35 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Women's 63kg last 32 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 63kg last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Estefania Garcia (Ecuador) beat Mamadama Bangoura (Guinea) 100s3-000s4     
Mariana Silva (Brazil) beat Szandra Szogedi (Ghana) 100-000                
Katharina Haecker (Australia) beat Laura Salles Lopez (Andorra) 100-000s1  
Maricet Espinosa (Cuba) beat Phupu Lhamu Khatri (Nepal) 011-000s3          
Alice Schlesinger (Britain) beat Bak Jiyun (South Korea) 100-000           
Busra Katipoglu (Turkey) beat Katerina Nikoloska (Macedonia) 000s1-000s2   
Edwige Gwend (Italy) beat Mia Hermansson (Sweden) 101s1-000                
Anicka van Emden (Netherlands) beat Ekaterina Valkova (Russia) 000s1-000s3 
Yang Junxia (China) beat Marian Urdabayeva (Kazakhstan) 100-000            
Munkhzaya Tsedevsuren (Mongolia) beat Rizlen Zouak (Morocco) 101s1-000s2

