2016年 8月 9日 星期二 23:00 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Women's 63kg last 16 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 63kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Miku Tashiro (Japan) beat Katharina Haecker (Australia) 101-000s3          
Kathrin Unterwurzacher (Austria) beat Estefania Garcia (Ecuador) 010-000s1 
Yarden Gerbi (Israel) beat Maricet Espinosa (Cuba) 100-001                 
Mariana Silva (Brazil) beat Martyna Trajdos (Germany) 000s1-000s3          
Anicka van Emden (Netherlands) beat Alice Schlesinger (Britain) 000-000s1  
Yang Junxia (China) beat Munkhzaya Tsedevsuren (Mongolia) 100-001          
Clarisse Agbegnenou (France) beat Busra Katipoglu (Turkey) 102-000s1       
Tina Trstenjak (Slovenia) beat Edwige Gwend (Italy) 000-000s2

