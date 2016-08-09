版本:
Olympics-Judo-Women's 63kg quarterfinal results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 63kg quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Mariana Silva (Brazil) beat Yarden Gerbi (Israel) 001-000                    
Miku Tashiro (Japan) beat Kathrin Unterwurzacher (Austria) 001-000           
Tina Trstenjak (Slovenia) beat Yang Junxia (China) 101-000                   
Clarisse Agbegnenou (France) beat Anicka van Emden (Netherlands) 101s1-000s1

