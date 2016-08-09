版本:
Olympics-Judo-Women's 63kg repechage final results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 63kg repechage final results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Anicka van Emden (Netherlands) beat Kathrin Unterwurzacher (Austria) 001s2-000 
Yarden Gerbi (Israel) beat Yang Junxia (China) 010s2-000

