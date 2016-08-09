版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 03:32 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Women's 63kg semifinal results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 63kg semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Clarisse Agbegnenou (France) beat Miku Tashiro (Japan) 000-000s1 
Tina Trstenjak (Slovenia) beat Mariana Silva (Brazil) 101-000

