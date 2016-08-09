版本:
2016年 8月 10日

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Judo-Women's 63kg bronze medal match results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 63kg bronze medal match results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Anicka van Emden (Netherlands) beat Mariana Silva (Brazil) 001s1-000 
Yarden Gerbi (Israel) beat Miku Tashiro (Japan) 011s3-000

