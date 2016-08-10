版本:
Olympics-Judo-Women's 70kg last 32 results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 70kg last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Linda Bolder (Israel) beat Yolande Bukasa Mabika (Refugee Olympic Team) 110-000 
Sally Conway (Britain) beat Houda Miled (Tunisia) 100-000                       
Antonia Moreira (Angola) beat Elvismar Rodriguez (Venezuela) 100-000            
Katarzyna Klys (Poland) beat Gulnoza Matniyazova (Uzbekistan) 000s1-000s2       
Maria Portela (Brazil) beat Assmaa Niang (Morocco) 001s2-000s2                  
Maria Perez (Puerto Rico) beat Barbara Matic (Croatia) 011s2-000                
Esther Stam (Georgia) beat Naranjargal Tsend-Ayush (Mongolia) 011s3-000         
Haruka Tachimoto (Japan) beat Zhou Chao (China) 100-000

