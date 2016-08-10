Olympics-Judo-Women's 70kg last 16 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 70kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. Linda Bolder (Israel) beat Kim Seong-Yeon (South Korea) 010s1-000s1 Sally Conway (Britain) beat Gevrise Emane (France) 100s1-001 Maria Bernabeu (Spain) beat Katarzyna Klys (Poland) 000-000s1 Laura Vargas Koch (Germany) beat Antonia Moreira (Angola) 100-000 Bernadette Graf (Austria) beat Maria Portela (Brazil) 000s1-000s2 Yuri Alvear (Colombia) beat Maria Perez (Puerto Rico) 000s2-000s3 Kelita Zupancic (Canada) beat Esther Stam (Georgia) 000-000s1 Haruka Tachimoto (Japan) beat Kim Polling (Netherlands) 002-001
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
