Olympics-Judo-Women's 70kg last 16 results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 70kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Linda Bolder (Israel) beat Kim Seong-Yeon (South Korea) 010s1-000s1 
Sally Conway (Britain) beat Gevrise Emane (France) 100s1-001        
Maria Bernabeu (Spain) beat Katarzyna Klys (Poland) 000-000s1       
Laura Vargas Koch (Germany) beat Antonia Moreira (Angola) 100-000   
Bernadette Graf (Austria) beat Maria Portela (Brazil) 000s1-000s2   
Yuri Alvear (Colombia) beat Maria Perez (Puerto Rico) 000s2-000s3   
Kelita Zupancic (Canada) beat Esther Stam (Georgia) 000-000s1       
Haruka Tachimoto (Japan) beat Kim Polling (Netherlands) 002-001

