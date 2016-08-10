版本:
UPDATE 3-Olympics-Judo-Women's 70kg quarterfinal results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 70kg quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Sally Conway (Britain) beat Linda Bolder (Israel) 100-000s1        
Yuri Alvear (Colombia) beat Maria Bernabeu (Spain) 100-000         
Laura Vargas Koch (Germany) beat Bernadette Graf (Austria) 100-000 
Haruka Tachimoto (Japan) beat Kelita Zupancic (Canada) 010-000

