版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 02:47 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Women's 70kg repechage final results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 70kg repechage final results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Maria Bernabeu (Spain) beat Linda Bolder (Israel) 000-000s1     
Bernadette Graf (Austria) beat Kelita Zupancic (Canada) 010-001

