UPDATE 1-Olympics-Judo-Women's 70kg semifinal results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 70kg semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Yuri Alvear (Colombia) beat Sally Conway (Britain) 010-000          
Haruka Tachimoto (Japan) beat Laura Vargas Koch (Germany) 010s2-000

