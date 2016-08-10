版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 03:55 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Judo-Women's 70kg bronze medal match results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 70kg bronze medal match results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Laura Vargas Koch (Germany) beat Maria Bernabeu (Spain) 010-000 
Sally Conway (Britain) beat Bernadette Graf (Austria) 001s2-000

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐