版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 04:02 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Women's 70kg final results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's 70kg final result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Haruka Tachimoto (Japan) beat Yuri Alvear (Colombia) 100s1-000

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐