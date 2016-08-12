版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 22:02 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Women's +78kg last 32 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's +78kg last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Ksenia Chibisova (Russia) beat Jasmin Kuelbs (Germany) 101s1-000

