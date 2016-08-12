版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Judo-Women's +78kg quarterfinal results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's +78kg quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Emilie Andeol (France) beat Nihel Cheikh Rouhou (Tunisia) 000s1-000s2 
Yu Song (China) beat Kayra Sayit (Turkey) 102s2-000s2                 
Kanae Yamabe (Japan) beat Tessie Savelkouls (Netherlands) 101s1-000   
Idalys Ortiz (Cuba) beat Kim Minjeong (South Korea) 101-000

