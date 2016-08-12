版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Judo-Women's +78kg semifinal results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's +78kg semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Idalys Ortiz (Cuba) beat Kanae Yamabe (Japan) 001s2-000s1 
Emilie Andeol (France) beat Yu Song (China) 100-000

