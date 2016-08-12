版本:
Olympics-Judo-Women's +78kg repechage final results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's +78kg repechage final results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Kim Minjeong (South Korea) beat Tessie Savelkouls (Netherlands) 102s2-000s1 
Kayra Sayit (Turkey) beat Nihel Cheikh Rouhou (Tunisia) 100-000

