奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 03:57 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Judo-Women's +78kg bronze medal match results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's +78kg bronze medal match results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Yu Song (China) beat Kim Minjeong (South Korea) 100s1-000 
Kanae Yamabe (Japan) beat Kayra Sayit (Turkey) 010s3-000

