奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 04:08 BJT

Olympics-Judo-Women's +78kg final results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic judo women's +78kg final result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Emilie Andeol (France) beat Idalys Ortiz (Cuba) 100s1-000s1

