Olympics-Former Kenyan officials charged with theft, fraud

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
NAIROBI, Sept 28 Three former officials of Kenya's disbanded Olympic committee were charged on Wednesday with theft and fraud offences relating to this year's Games in Rio de Janeiro.
The east African nation bagged its biggest ever haul of medals in Brazil but doping allegations and organisational problems plagued preparations for the event.
A charge sheet seen by Reuters showed two of the officials - Francis Paul and Pius Ochieng - are accused of failing to declare uniforms donated by sports goods manufacturer Nike between June and July.
A third official, Stephen Arap Soi, was charged with two counts of theft involving more than $252,000 and other related offences.
Part of the money was meant to meet accommodation costs for officials accompanying the Kenyan team in Rio de Janeiro.
All the officials pleaded not guilty during a court session in Nairobi and were released on bail of 200,000 Kenyan shillings each.
The trial will start on Oct. 24.
The officials were arrested on their return from Rio at the end of August over their roles in the alleged mismanagement of the Kenyan team's preparations for the Games.
The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) was disbanded on Aug. 25 following public pressure and a directive from President Uhuru Kenyatta for the situation to be investigated. (Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; writing by Elias Biryabarema, editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.