Olympics-Yego to become Kenya's first Olympic javelin thrower

NAIROBI May 9 Kenya's Julius Yego, will become
the first javelin thrower from the east African nation to
compete at an Olympics after being selected for the London
Games, officials said on Wednesday.
The National Olympics Committee-Kenya (Nock) said Yego, who
is the All-African Games champion, had been accepted by world
athletics governing body IAAF to compete in London despite
qualifying with a B standard.
"Kenya is classified as one of the countries that must
qualify its athletes through category A in almost all
disciplines and we do not enjoy the privilege of athletes
representing this country under category B," Nock executive
officer, Stephen arap Soi, told reporters in Nairobi.
"The only exception is Yego, who has been accepted by the
IAAF because he is going to participate in javelin and that is
the only category B."
Yego, who threw 79.95 metres last month to smash his
national record of 78.34 metres set while winning gold at the
continental games in Maputo last year, is overshadowed by the
nation's distance runners.
"It will be a fantastic feeling to be in the Olympics. I
will never forget the honour of being an Olympian but I'm aiming
at throwing the A standard," said Yego, who works as a detective
with the Kenyan police service and uses YouTube to improve his
technique.
"It is hard to match what those people do since we are too
far behind but competing against them will be enough for me," he
added.
He is scheduled to travel to Finland this month for
specialised training having achieved his career best after
spending a month there.
The London Olympics runs from July 27 to Aug. 12.
