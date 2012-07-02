Olympic-Kenya allows Kemboi to compete at London

NAIROBI, July 2 Kenyan 3,000 metres steeplechase
world champion Ezekiel Kemboi will be allowed to compete at this
year's Olympic Games despite facing a charge of assault, the
National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) said on Monday.
"Our laws state one is innocent until proven guilty by a
court of law. Even the Olympic Charter states that a person is
innocent until proven guilty," Kipchoge Keino, National Olympic
Committee of Kenya chairman, told Reuters on Monday.
"We don't want to deny him his right, having qualified for
the Games during the trials," he said.
Keino, the twice Olympic gold medallist, said he had
consulted earlier with officials from the British High
Commission, whom he did not want to identify.
Kemboi, Olympic champion in 2004, was charged with assault
on Thursday following a violent incident during the previous
night.
The London Olympics open on July 27.
