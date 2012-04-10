Olympics-S.Korea names new head of delegation to London

April 10 South Korea has appointed the head of its national swimming federation, Lee Ki-heung, to lead its delegation to the London Olympics after the initial choice was forced to step down last month amid a graft investigation.

Lee, 57, been a vice president of the South Korean Olympic Committee since 2009 and also led the country's delegation to the Guangzhou Asian Games in 2010, where they finished second behind China with 76 gold medals.

"I feel great responsibility and honour taking the position to lead the national team," Lee said in a statement issued by the committee.

"As the team performed well in Beijing four years ago, I will do my best to encourage and help players achieve more than 10 gold medals, landing the nation within the top 10 in the competition."

Yu Kyung-sun, the chairman of local business group Eugene Corporation, resigned after a probe into allegations of embezzlement and tax invasion by senior executives at retailer Hi-Mart Co Ltd, in which Eugene Corp is a major shareholder.

(Reporting By Jin Kyu Kang; Editing by Peter Rutherford)