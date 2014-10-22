CORRECTED-Olympics-Kosovo granted provisional Olympic recognition by IOC

(Corrects next month to December in first para)

BERLIN Oct 22 Kosovo has been granted provisional recognition by the International Olympic Committee and could achieve full membership as early as December, the IOC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, almost a decade after NATO went to war to halt the massacre and expulsion of Albanians by Serbian forces waging a two-year counter-insurgency under late strongman Slobodan Milosevic.

Belgrade refuses to recognise Kosovo, saying the territory, which has a majority Albanian population, is a heartland of the Serbian nation. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)