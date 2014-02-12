Olympics-IOC, luge federation pay tribute to Kumaritashvili

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
SOCHI, Russia Feb 12 The IOC and luge federation will hold a ceremony in the mountains above Vancouver on Wednesday to remember Georgian athlete Nodar Kumaritashvili, who suffered a fatal crash in training hours ahead of the 2010 Games opening ceremony.
Kumaritashvili's death, four years ago to the day, stunned the sports world and forced organisers to alter the $100 million track at the Whistler Sliding Centre, which had been built to be the world's fastest.
"We are laying flowers at the luge centre in Whistler (today)," IOC spokesman Mark Adams told Reuters in Sochi. "It is an ongoing thing. We will also continue to work with the family (of the athlete) for a lasting tribute."
Adams said the International Olympic Committee and International Luge Federation also held a "moment of reflection" at an early morning meeting at the Russian Black Sea resort, which is hosting the Winter Games.
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.