版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 6月 3日 星期五 00:54 BJT

Olympics-Kuwait ban unlikely to be lifted in time for Rio-IOC

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 2 Kuwait's chances of competing at the Rio Games were dealt a severe blow on Thursday with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) saying a ban imposed last year was unlikely to be lifted in time.

Kuwait's athletes would not, however, be banned from the Games starting on Aug. 5 but would compete as independent athletes under the Olympic flag if the situation did not change, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)

