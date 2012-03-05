INTERVIEW-Olympics-London to hit revenue target

* Olympics on course for 2 billion pound revenue target
* Ticket sales and sponsorship beat forecasts
* Britons looking for value for money from Games
LONDON, March 5 Organisers of the London
Olympics are set to meet their target of raising 2 billion
pounds ($3.2 billion) to help stage the Games this summer.
Revenue from sponsorship and ticket sales should top initial
forecasts, putting the London Organising Committee on course to
keep its side of the Olympic bargain, LOCOG chief executive Paul
Deighton told Reuters in an interview on Monday.
LOCOG will not publish final accounts until after the Games
end, prompting criticism from London politicians and British
media about a lack of transparency.
"I broadly expect us to break even, said Deighton, who
worked for investment bank Goldman Sachs for two decades before
joining LOCOG in 2006.
"One way I describe our project is trying to land about 2
billion pounds of revenues, with about 2 billion pounds of
costs. We have got committed just over 92 percent of the
revenues we need," he said, adding the remainder should come
from ticket sales and merchandising.
LOCOG is largely privately funded, raising money from local
sponsors, ticket sales and merchandising. It also gets a slice
of funds raised centrally by the International Olympic Committee
through global sponsorship and broadcast deals.
Britain has also put up 9.3 billion pounds public funding to
prepare for the Games, most of it to build the Olympic Park,
which has transformed a rundown area in London's east end.
Latest accounts showed more than 500 million pounds of
public money remained available, with sports minister Hugh
Robertson saying the Games should come in under budget.
However, total public spending is more than double the
forecast when Britain was awarded the Games in 2005.
VALUE FOR MONEY WANTED
Sponsorship deals for the London Games have raised 700
million pounds, a performance Deighton said was
"gravity-defying" when the economy had been struggling for
growth.
Ticket revenues were expected to top 600 million pounds --
above an initial forecast for something above 400 million.
Demand for tickets for the July 27-Aug. 12 Games outstripped
supply in many events, leaving many Britons frustrated at not
being able to get a seat.
Deighton said sceptical Britons needed "warming up" ahead of
the Games which are taking place at a time of heavy state
spending cuts and rising unemployment.
He said while 75 pence in each pound of public spending had
gone on facilities that would leave a lasting legacy after the
Games, Britons needed convincing the Olympics were worth it.
"People accept it is going to be a great party in the
summer. But they also want to make sure, particularly in this
environment, that it is decent value for money," he said.
"I think there is still work to be done to get that
effectively across."
($1 = 0.6301 pound)
