Olympics-London Games to close to sound of British music

LONDON Feb 23 The 2012 London Olympics
will bow out to the strains of British music, a journey from
classical composer Edward Elgar to chart-topping soul queen
Adele, at the Aug. 12 closing ceremony.
Called "A Symphony of British Music", the coda to the Games
will weave music from across regions and eras into a "colourful,
fun and emotional story", organisers said on Thursday.
"We go from - without saying that we've booked anyone - from
Elgar to Adele in terms of the journey that we take, in terms of
the distance," music director David Arnold said.
An estimated worldwide television audience of 750 million
people will tune in, making it the second biggest television
event in the world, after the opening ceremony.
"Celebration is at the heart of this particular ceremony,
and what better way to celebrate than to use music at the heart
of it, music being perhaps one of the most important
contributions that Britain has made during the past 50 years to
the world," Stephen Daldry, in charge of the opening and closing
ceremonies of the Olympics and Paralympics, said.
Few details of the songs and artists were revealed, but a
cast of some 4,100 will take part.
Media speculation has been rife in recent months about who
would take to the stage at various Olympic festivities, with
suggested names including veteran rockers The Rolling Stones and
Elton John and more recent hitmakers such as The Spice Girls.
The London Symphony Orchestra, one of Britain's leading
orchestras, will record the core orchestral soundtrack for all
four ceremonies in the 80,000-seat stadium.
"ELEGANT MASH-UP"
Artistic director Kim Gavin, who has been involved in
producing some of the biggest live events in recent years
including the memorial concert for Princess Diana in 2007 and
Take That's comeback tours, said the event would be an "elegant
mash-up of British music".
It would also showcase British design, culture and fashion,
in a "melting pot of British creativity".
Daldry rejected the idea the event could be seen as too
introspective, saying the songs would appeal to people beyond
Britain's shores.
"Of course, it has an international response to it, people
will recognise it throughout the world, but it has to be
subjective," he said.
Arnold, the man behind the music for the past five James
Bond films, said he did not feel overshadowed by the opening
ceremony.
"It's a bit like saying: 'What's it like being at the
wedding reception and not at the wedding?'. Sometimes the
reception is the best part," he said.
"Hopefully by the end, when the fireworks go off, you will
get some idea of what this country is about, not only in the
past musically but where we are now culturally."
Some 80 million pounds ($125.33 million) will be spent on
the ceremonies, after the government recently doubled the
budget, though Daldry declined to give a breakdown on how much
would be spent on each event.
Danny Boyle, the Oscar-winning director of "Slumdog
Millionaire", will oversee the opening ceremony with its theme
of "Isles of Wonder" taken from William Shakespeare's play "The
Tempest".
Other events will coincide with the closing ceremony,
including a concert at Hyde Park in central London where British
bands Blur, The Specials and New Order will take to the stage.
($1 = 0.6383 British pounds)
