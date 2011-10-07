Olympics-London opening ceremony will be over by midnight

LONDON Oct 7 The opening ceremony at next
year's London Games will be over by midnight to encourage
athletes not to skip the traditional march of nations, the
International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday.
At the end of a three-day inspection visit, the head of the
IOC's coordination commission said athletes would also be able
to leave before the end of the July 27 ceremony to prepare for
their various events.
"We insisted the ceremony should not finish after midnight
so the athletes can get to the Olympic village quickly," Denis
Oswald told reporters.
"They can even leave the opening ceremony before the end if
they wish to do so."
Competitors often elect to miss the ceremony, especially if
they are in action early in the Olympics, and some were critical
of the length of the traditional opening in Beijing that was
held in high humidity and heat.
London's ceremony is being directed by filmmaker Danny Boyle
and is expected to start by 9pm. However, the British athletics
team are unlikely to be represented because they will still be
preparing at a pre-Games camp.
Oswald, whose team will make one more visit next year, said
London's preparations for the Games were on track.
"We have once again been impressed by the overall level of
planning and by the results of the first group of test events
that were held this summer," he said.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Tony Jimenez)