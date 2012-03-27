Olympics-Liu happy to compete with himself to improve times

SHANGHAI, March 27 Former Olympic and world high
hurdles champion Liu Xiang would rather concentrate on his own
strengths than worry about his opponents in his bid to improve
his times in the runup to the London Games.
A foot injury thwarted Liu's Beijing Olympics hopes and kept
him off the track until late 2009 but the Chinese athlete is
once again healthy and confident to overcome his 2008
disappointment.
Speaking at an event to launch the Shanghai leg of the
Diamond League meeting scheduled for May 19, Liu said he ran
every time to improve his previous performance.
"I feel that of course everyone who comes here are guests.
But those who come to compete (at the Diamond League) will not
be friendly and those who are friendly will not come here to
compete," Liu said.
"But the main thing is that I am competing against myself.
They have their strengths and I have mine.
"Every time I compete, I feel that I can run faster than the
previous competition.
"It will be up me to see how I can train well and have a
good analysis of how I performed after every competition."
Liu is now armed with a new starting technique, which
reduces his approach to the first hurdle from eight to seven
strides, but he still finished second in the 60 metres hurdles
at the world indoor championships in Istanbul this month.
The athlete's coach, Sun Haiping said Liu was more
comfortable with the new technique after Turkey.
"Liu Xiang's startup approach has improved a lot. Of course
we cannot say it is faultless, there are still some problems
today," Sun said.
"But we can say that after Turkey, his seven-step startup
run has basically taken shape and is mature."
Liu still has occasional reactions to his old injury but the
coach said it was not affecting the athlete's training.
"There is still one problem and it is that once the
intensity is quite great, he still has some kind of reaction,"
Sun said.
"But with our team being able to manage quite well in
controlling this injury, preventing new injuries and his
rehabilitation, Liu Xiang's training is basically not being
affected."
