Olympics-Final countdown starts to London Games

| LONDON, April 18
LONDON, April 18 Kew Gardens on an English
spring morning will host the first in a series of celebrations
on Wednesday to commemorate the 100 days' countdown to the
London Olympics.
An oak tree will be planted to mark Britain's role in the
birth of the modern Olympic movement and giant Olympic rings
made up of 25,000 flowers will be on display.
A city steeped in theatre and pageantry will then be
entertained in the early afternoon by members of West End
theatre shows assisted by British athletes taking part in a
"West End Warm-Up" performance in Trafalgar Square.
On the following day the 70-day Olympic torch relay begins
at Land's End.
Any initial trepidation about Britain's ability to stage a
major global event has long vanished and last month the London
organising committee received a glowing endorsement from
International Olympic Committee commission chairman Denis Oswald
who proclaimed: "London is ready to welcome the world."
"We can feel that London is feeling the fever of the Games,"
Oswald said. "We are in no doubt that this summer will be a
summer like no other in Britain."
Ensuring a unforgettable Olympics for London and the
thousands of athletes and visitors who will pour into Britain
for the Games opening on July 27 is the ultimate responsibility
of organising committee chairman Sebastian Coe.
A reminder of the disturbing ease with which big sporting
events can be disrupted came this month when an intruder in the
Thames disrupted the annual university boat race between Oxford
and Cambridge.
The torch relay, as the pro-Tibet protesters demonstrated
during the 2008 Beijing Olympics relay, is similarly vulnerable
as are the street races such as the marathons and walks.
NEED FOR BALANCE
In an interview with Reuters to mark the 100 days' landmark,
Coe said there was a need to get a balance between the safety of
the competitors while ensuring spectators were not subjected to
oppressive security measures.
"Competitors are doing something at the highest level, they
have devoted over half their young lives to be there," he said.
"It is our responsibility to make sure they have a secure
environment in which to compete but you do not want people
coming to London feeling they have come to a siege town.
"We will get that balance right, we have to get that balance
right. I am not being remotely cavalier or particularly sanguine
about the nature of what we have to do but we will get this
right."
Coe was also upbeat about London's problematic transport
system.
"At Games time things will be different," he said. "This is
the first time a Games will have been on these shores for 64
years and there's nobody in this room, there's probably nobody
sitting out there now that is going to is going to witness them
again in their lifetime so it is a celebration.
"The city will look different, it will be different, getting
about it will be different."
Asked about criticisms of the high cost of a sports event in
grim economic times, Coe said there would be some validity to
the argument if the Olympics was just a sporting festival.
"But of course it isn't," he said. "We have regenerated in
the process a large part of east London, we've transformed the
lives of many young people living in east London.
"More broadly we have an opportunity to showcase this
country in front of four billion people not just in sport but in
our cultural communities. We have the ability to host 200
countries.
"There are millions of people the length and breadth of the
country who are now helping us to deliver these Games. We have a
torch relay that's going to go within 10 miles (16 kms) of 95
percent of the population.
"So this goes way, way beyond just 16 days of sport."
(Editing by Dave Thompson)