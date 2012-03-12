Olympics-BOA chairman optimistic life bans will be upheld

LONDON, March 12 British Olympic
Association (BOA) chairman Colin Moynihan expressed cautious
optimism on Monday that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)
will uphold Britain's lifetime Olympic ban for drug offenders.
The independent Lausanne-based body met in London to hear a
BOA appeal against a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ruling that
a lifetime ban is illegal. A decision is expected in mid-April.
Under the BOA rule, sprinter Dwain Chambers and cyclist
David Millar will miss this year's London Games. WADA rules
specify a maximum two-year ban for a first offence.
"I am cautiously optimistic," Moynihan told Sky Sports
television outside the BOA's London headquarters. "I think we
put a really strong case today on behalf of the athletes.
"Our selection policy is there with overwhelming support
from the athletes. That simply says that we will only accept
clean athletes, we won't select those who have knowingly cheated
clean athletes out of a place on the team.
"We put that very strongly to the tribunal and had great
legal representation. Seven and a half hours later I am
cautiously optimistic. We couldn't have put a stronger case."
Chambers, who won a bronze medal in the 60 metres at the
world indoor championships in Istanbul at the weekend, said he
had been trying not to think about the CAS decision.
"I'm just going to train because that's all I know how to
do," he said. "I can't try to be a lawyer, I'm not qualified."
However, London Games organising committee chairman
Sebastian Coe, also talking to reporters in Istanbul, said
Chambers should not be allowed to compete.
"For me this is not anti-Dwain Chambers," Coe said. "I do
believe this is actually about the autonomy of sporting
organisations to make judgments and byelaws that they think are
in the best interest of their sports."
(Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Ed Osmond)
