Olympics-Doping ruling will not tarnish London Games, Coe says

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 7 The London 2012 Olympics will not
be tarnished by the overturning of a ban on athletes found
guilty of doping, Games chief Sebastian Coe said on Friday.
Thursday's ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport
(CAS) against the International Olympic Committee's (IOC)
so-called Osaka Rule cleared the way for dozens of past doping
offenders to compete at next year's Games.
The IOC's controversial Rule 45, introduced in 2008, banned
athletes from competing at the next Games if they had been
suspended for six months or longer for doping.
While underlining his support for life bans for proven
dopers, double 1,500m Olympic champion Coe said the CAS's
decision would not damage the integrity of the London Games.
"First of all I have no worries about the reputation of the
Games as we have a zero-tolerance policy to drug abuse in sport
and during the Games we will provide all the infrastructure the
IOC needs to carry out its testing process in the competition,"
Coe told reporters at the conclusion of the IOC's penultimate
Coordination Commission visit.
The CAS ruling means that American LaShawn Merritt, the
Olympic 400m champion, is free to defend his title in London
despite serving a 21-month ban for positive doping tests in 2009
and 2010.
The British Olympic Association (BOA) said on Thursday it
would not change its by-law which bans its own athletes from the
Olympics for life if they have served a suspension for doping.
IOC SUPPORT
It argues that its by-law is an eligibility ruling rather
than a sanction and Coe, and the IOC, offered support to the
BOA's strong stance on Friday.
"I always believe it's appropriate for an autonomous
sporting organisation to lay down whatever by-laws it thinks it
needs in order to maintain the integrity of sport," Coe said.
"My view has not changed and I would of course go for a life
ban (for those convicted of doping)."
Denis Oswald, leading the IOC Coordination Commission's
three-day visit to inspect London's preparations, reiterated the
IOC's support for the BOA.
"It's clearly stated in the Olympic charter that each
National Olympic Committee (NOC) has the right on eligibility of
their own athletes and we fully respect the NOC's right to
establish the eligibility of who they feel appropriate to
compete," he said.
"The IOC has a zero-tolerance policy regarding doping and we
had adopted the Osaka Rule as a way to strengthen our fight
against doping so therefore we are disappointed that CAS didn't
follow our reasonings.
"But this is not the final word in this respect and we will
work with WADA and see how in the long term we can implement the
rule."
Oswald said 6,000 athletes would be tested during the Games
next July and August and every participant would be tested at
least twice in the build-up to the competition.
"We see no reason to worry that it will not be the cleanest
possible Games," he said.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)