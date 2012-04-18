RPT-Olympics-Leading 12 modern Olympians

(Repeats with no changes to text)
LONDON, April 18 Leading 12 Olympic athletes
since the Games were revived in 1896.
- - - -
SPIRIDON LOUIS (Greece, 1873-1940)
On the recommendation of French linguist and historian
Michel Breal the marathon was introduced at the first modern
Games to celebrate the legend of Pheiddipides bringing news to
Athens of victory over the Persians at the Battle of Marathon in
490BC.
Louis delivered spring water twice a day on his mule from
the village of Maroussi to Athens and the stamina he built up
made him a leading contender in the first Olympic marathon on
the fifth day of the Athens Games.
The race captured the imagination of the Greeks, who turned
out in their thousands and 60,000 within the Panathinaiko
stadium erupted when Louis finished first to confirm the success
of the fledgling Games.
Louis spurned the offer of a bride but accepted free meals
and haircuts for life plus a plot of land.
- - - -
PAAVO NURMI (Finland 1897-1973)
Nurmi, the greatest of the "Flying Finns" who revolutionised
distance running, was a solitary man whose obsessive training
routine combining speed and endurance racing was years ahead of
its time.
At the 1920 Antwerp Games Nurmi won gold medals in the
10,000 metres and in the individual and team cross country
events.
He collected five more at the 1924 Paris Games and believed
he would have won a sixth had the Finnish team allowed him to
compete in the 10,000 metres. A ninth gold followed in the
10,000 metres at the Amsterdam Games four years later
Nurmi had plans to compete in Los Angeles in 1932 but he was
declared a professional and became embittered in later life.
However, a fitting tribute was paid to the man who had set
29 world records when he bore the torch into the stadium at the
1952 Helsinki Games to tumultuous applause. A stature of Nurmi
stands to this day outside the Olympic stadium.
- - - -
JOHNNY WEISMULLER (United States, 1904-84)
Weismuller, who took up swimming after contracting polio as
a child, was the first person to break 60 seconds for the 100
metres freestyle.
He won the 400 and 100 metres freestyle at the 1924 Paris
Ooympics and retained the 100 title in Amsterdam four years
later, finishing unbeaten with five Olympic titles and 67 world
records.
After retiring from the pool, the finest male swimmer of the
first half of the 20th century embarked on a Hollywood career,
playing Tarzan alongside Maureen O'Sullivan as Jane.
The part required plenty of swimming, much swinging from
trees, frequent Tarzan yells and minimal acting skills; all of
which helped Weismuller pay for a colourful lifestyle.
- - - -
JESSE OWENS (United States, 1913-80)
Grace and power combined to singular effect in Jesse Owens,
who broke five world records and equalled a sixth within the
space of an extraordinary hour in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on May
25, 1935.
At the Berlin Games in the following year, Owens equalled
the Olympic record in winning the 100 metres, broke the Olympic
record he had set in the early rounds in the 200 metres final
and defeated the home favourite Lutz Long in the long jump.
Owens might not even have qualified for the final after two
no jumps had Long not quietly advised him to set his marker back
to ensure he recorded a valid jump.
His fourth gold medal came in controversial circumstances.
At a Games watched by Adolf Hitler and his henchman, who
exploited the propaganda opportunites afforded by an Olympics to
the full, two Jewish members of the original 4x100 metres relay
were excluded and Owens included in the winning quartet.
Owens corresponded with Lutz until the latter's death in
World War Two. Although he and the other American "black
auxiliaries" highlighted the evil of the Nazis' racial ideology,
Owens himself struggled against racial prejudice at home where
he discovered his achievements did not translate into steady
employment.
- - - -
FANNY BLANKERS-KOEN (Netherlands, 1918-2004)
Fanny Blankers-Koen had competed at the 1936 Berlin Games,
finishing out of the medal places in the long jump and 4x100
metres relay.
By the time of the 1948 London Games she was 30-years-old
and a mother, which according to the coventional wisdom of the
times meant she had no chance even though she held seven world
records.
Blankers-Koen silenced the sceptics and illuminated a Games
held in war-ravaged Europe by winning the 100 and 200 metres,
the 80 metres hurdles and anchoring her country to victory in
the 4x400 metres relay.
She was fully extended in the hurdles only, edging Britain's
Maureen Gardner who clocked the same time of 11.2 seconds, and
returned home to become a fulltime housewife.
- - - -
LARISA LATYNINA (Soviet Union, 1934-)
Latynina endured the Nazi occupation of her native Ukraine
and the premature death of her father to flourish as a gymnast
in an era when balletic grace was still prized over athleticism.
Starting with the 1956 Melbourne Games, where she dueled
with Hungarian Agnes Keleti, Latynina won a record 18 medals in
three games for the Soviet Union.
In Melbourne, Latynina beat Keleti in the all-round event,
shared the floor gold with Keleti and won the vault. The Soviet
Union won the team event.
She was similarly successful in Rome and Tokyo and finished
her Olympic career with nine gold, five silver and four bronze
medals.
- - - -
MARK SPITZ (United States, 1950-)
Mark Spitz's longish hair and luxuriant moustache displayed
at the 1972 Munich Olympics contravened the conventional wisdom
that all body hair needed to be shaven to ensure a faster
passage through the water.
It certainly did not stop Spitz gathering a record seven
gold medals in the 100 and 200 metres freestyle, the 100 and the
200 butterfly and three relays, each in world record time.
Spitz, a Jewish athlete who had competed at the Maccabiah
Games in Tel Aviv in 1965, recorded his final victory hours
before Palestinian guerrillas captured and eventually murdered
11 Israeli athletes. He left West Germany under armed guard and
was unable to attend the closing ceremony.
In 1992 Spitz came out of retirement in an unsuccessful
attempt to qualify for the Barcelona Olympics. At the of 41 his
times were similar to his heyday but the world of swimming had
moved on.
- - - -
TEOFILO STEVENSON (CUBA, 1952-)
One dream boxing matchup that would remain stubbornly
confined to the realms of fantasy was a fight during the 1970s
between Muhammad Ali and Cuba's three-times Olympic heavyweight
champion Teofilo Stevenson.
At the age of 20, Stevenson won his first gold medal at the
1972 Munich Olympics, the Games where Cuba first demonstrated
they were a force in amateur boxing with their first three
titles, plus a silver and a bronze.
Stevenson won on a walkover after his injured Romanian
opponent Ioin Alexe failed to appear.
His second gold at the Montreal Olympics excited the
interest of American promoters, who offered him $5 million to
challenge Ali.
Stevenson, a national hero and personal favourite of Fidel
Castro, rejected all inducements, asking each time: "What is $1
million compared to the love of eight million Cubans?"
In his prime, Stevenson was a lithe, athletic fighter with a
solid left jab and punishing right hand who towered over his
opponents. And by choosing not to box for money he did not
suffer the permanent damage sustained by too many in the brutal
professional trade, including Ali.
- - --
NAIM SULEYMANOGLU (Turkey, 1967-)
Suleymanoglu, nicknamed "The Pocket Hercules", was to become
a national hero in Turkey after he defected from Bulgaria at the
1986 world weightlifing championships in Melbourne.
Born in Pichar to ethnic Turks, Suleymanoglu was denied a
certain gold medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics when
Bulgaria joined the eastern bloc boycott. His decision to defect
followed repression of the Turkish minority with mosques closed
and the Turkish language banned.
Suleymanoglu competed at the Seoul Olympics after Turkey had
handed over $1 million dollars to Bulgaria to waive the
nationality rules. He broke his world records for the snatch,
clean and jerk and the total, and lifted more than three times
his bodyweight overhead.
A million people greeted Suleymanoglu on his return and
Bulgaria responded to international pressure by letting 300,000
Turks cross the border.
- - - -
CARL LEWIS (U.S. 1961-)
Sprinter and long jumper Carl Lewis set out to emulate his
childhood hero Jesse Owens at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, a
brash, commercial Games suffused with Hollywood pizzazz.
The young American was untouchable at the sun-drenched
Coliseum after a slow start in the 100 final, which his coach
reckoned had cost him a world record, and by the end of the
Games was unquestionably the best track and field athete in the
world.
Perhaps unwisely, Lewis's agent compared him to Michael
Jackson and their open courting of commercial endorsements in a
sport which had only just become professional rebounded when
sponsors stayed away and the U.S. public perceived their new
champion as aloof and arrogant.
Lewis never transcended his sport in the way he had hoped
but the true measure of the man was his enduring excellence and
unyielding competitive spirit. He won the Olympic long jump gold
medal in four consecutive Games and by the time he had finished
he had gathered nine Olympic and eight world titles.
- - - -
USAIN BOLT (Jamaica 1986-)
Usain Bolt's boundless potential had been evident since his
schooldays in Jamaica. A chronic back condition went unnoticed
until after he had limped out of the 2004 Athens Olympics where
he finished fifth in the first round heats of the 100 metres.
Successful medical treatment and a fresh training regime
from new coach Glenn Mills transformed the laidback Jamaican's
fortunes. Mills wanted Bolt to move from the 200 up to the 400;
Bolt argued the case for dropping to the 100.
In the Olympic year of 2008, Bolt clocked 9.76 on his home
track in Kingston, just two hundredths of a second outside
compatriot Asafa Powell's world record in only his third
competitive 100 metres race. He then reduced Powell's mark to
9.74 in New York.
All this was merely a prelude to the Olympic Games. In
Beijing, Bolt clocked an astonishing 9.69 in the 100 final
despite visibly slowing down in the final 20 metres. He then
reduced Michael Johnson's 1996 world 200 record of 19.32, a time
statisticians would last at least 25 years, by two hundredths of
a second. The 4x100 relay world record was a formality.
At the Berlin world championships the following year, Bolt
took his world records to another dimension. He clocked 9.58 in
the 100 and 19.19 in the 200, slashing 11 hundredths of a second
off both records. Johnson and other experts believe the lanky
Bolt could now become the first man to hold the 100, 200 and 400
world marks.
- - - -
MICHAEL PHELPS (U.S. 1985-)
Michael Phelps eclipsed Spitz by winning eight gold medals
in eight events while setting seven world records at the Beijing
Games. Phelps swam all four strokes to Spitz's two and if he had
been a country he would have finished among the top 10 in the
gold medals table.
He won gold in the 200 and 400 metres individual medley
events, the 100 and 200 butterfly, the 200 metres freestyle and
in three relays.
"He's the greatest swimmer of all time and the greatest
Olympian of all time," said Spitz. "He's maybe the greatest
athlete of all time."
Phelps said: "I wanted to do something nobody ever did. This
goes hand in hand with my goal of changing swimming."
Possibly as a reaction to the ceaseless and rigorous
training demands of his chosen sport, Phelps has run into
trouble after both his Olympics in 2004 and 2008.
After Athens he pleaded guilty to driving under the
influence of alcohol and after Beijing he was photographed at
party with a marijuana pipe.
(Compiled by John Mehaffey; editing by Peter Rutherford)