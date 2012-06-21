Olympics-Sochi to bring 'Winter Wonderland' to London 2012

LONDON, June 21 Russia is planning a 'Winter
Wonderland', with a roll-call of Olympic and world champion
figure skaters in action, in the heart of London next month to
publicise the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.
The Russian Olympic Committee and Sochi 2014 organisers
revealed plans on Thursday for a site in Kensington Gardens, an
exclusive part of the capital frequented by numerous billionaire
oligarchs, that they said will host the biggest Russian event
ever held in Britain.
'Sochi Park' will feature an ice arena with six Olympic and
18 World Champion skaters on the cast list as well as a virtual
4D chairlift ride up the Krasnodar mountains that will host the
Alpine events.
'Russia Park' will be spread over a 10,000 square meter area
in Perks Field, adjacent to Kensington Palace, that usually
serves as a helicopter landing pad for Britain's royals.
The Black Sea resort is the first Russian city to have been
awarded the Winter Olympics and is sending 120 specialists to
the London Games for experience as well as 100 volunteers
working there.
The London site will operate between July 26 and Aug. 12.
