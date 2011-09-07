Olympics-London 2012 hits domestic sponsorship target

LONDON, Sept 7 London has met its domestic sponsorship target for next year's Olympic Games of 700 million pounds ($1.1 billion), organisers said on Wednesday.

London's organising committee LOCOG said the announcement of Westfield shopping centres as its 44th domestic sponsor had enabled it to reach the target.

That money is helping to fund an operational budget for the Games of 2 billion pounds, which is also being financed by ticket sales, international and global sponsorship deals, merchandising, licensing and television rights.

"After eight years of bidding and planning, we have almost reached the summit of our Games preparations," LOCOG chairman Sebastian Coe said in a statement.

"After eight years of bidding and planning, we have almost reached the summit of our Games preparations," LOCOG chairman Sebastian Coe said in a statement.

"We continue to deliver against our objectives as demand for involvement in all things London 2012 goes from strength to strength ... I would like to thank the LOCOG team, our stakeholders and our commercial partners for all the work that has got us to this stage."