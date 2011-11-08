Olympics-Tottenham deny surveillance allegations, man arrested

LONDON Nov 8 The saga of the future of the
London 2012 Olympic stadium took another twist when a man was
arrested on Tuesday over allegations that executives of West Ham
United soccer club and the Olympic Park Legacy Company (OPLC)
were spied upon by a potential tenant of the venue.
"An investigation was launched in August 2011 by officers
from the Economic and Specialist Crime Command following
allegations by West Ham and the Olympic Park Legacy Company in
respect of the unlawful obtaining of information," a
Metropolitan Police statement said on Tuesday.
"A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with the
investigation. He was arrested at an address in Sussex on
suspicion of fraud offences and has been taken into custody at a
Sussex police station, where he remains."
West Ham were chosen as the preferred long-term tenants of
the 500-million-pound ($804-million) stadium in February.
Tottenham soccer club, who said a 40-million-pound
($64-million) loan from bid partner Newham Council gave West Ham
an unfair economic advantage and made the decision unlawful,
dropped their request for a judicial review after the deal to
award the stadium to West Ham fell through last month.
West Ham and Tottenham became involved in a war of words
before and after the initial decision and the OPLC chairwoman
Baroness Ford said the 14 board members who made the decision
had been put under surveillance by Tottenham.
Speaking to the London Assembly, she said: "My board were
put under surveillance by Tottenham Hotspur and the chairman of
Tottenham Hotspur felt confident enough to say that in the
Sunday Times several months ago, that all 14 members of my board
were put under surveillance.
"The Metropolitan Police are now conducting an investigation
into that surveillance. There has been all kinds of behaviour
here that I could not have anticipated which, believe me, has
not been pleasant in the last 12 months."
Tottenham strongly denied any suggestion that it had carried
out surveillance on executives at West Ham or the OPLC.
"The club did not undertake, or instruct or engage any party
to conduct surveillance on any member of the OPLC committee
whatsoever and we consider the making of this baseless
accusation to be wholly inappropriate and irresponsible," a club
statement said.
"We totally reject this accusation in the strongest possible
terms."
