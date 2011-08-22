Olympics-Probe clears 2012 stadium bid procedure

LONDON Aug 22 English soccer club West Ham
United cleared another hurdle in their bid to move into London's
Olympic stadium after the 2012 Games when an independent
investigation on Monday said the procedure surrounding the bid
had not been compromised.
Auditors Moore Stephens were called in after the Sunday
Times newspaper in July said secret payments had been made to an
executive on the Olympic Park Legacy Company (OPLC), the body
responsible for finding tenants for the venues after the Games.
The OPLC board last February unanimously chose West Ham,
later relegated from the Premier League, as preferred bidder to
take over the new 486 million pound ($799 million) stadium in
east London ahead of city rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
The newspaper said the OPLC's corporate services director
Dionne Knight had been paid 20,000 pounds by West Ham for
consultancy work before and after the decision was made.
West Ham said Knight's work was in relation to the
procurement of a construction partner after the Olympics.
Knight, who had disclosed a personal relationship with West
Ham director Ian Tompkins when she started at the OPLC, was
suspended and the OPLC appointed the auditors to review its own
internal stadium procedures.
Moore Stephens found there was no evidence to suggest Knight
had access to or had passed on confidential information about
the stadium process, or that she influenced the selection, the
OPLC said in a statement.
The OPLC added that its founder members, the Mayor of London
and the government, "concluded that there are no grounds for
re-considering their decision to select West Ham United FC and
the London Borough of Newham as Preferred Bidder".
West Ham plan to retain the athletics track in the stadium
and reduce the capacity to 60,000 from 80,000 before moving in
for the 2014-15 season.
West Ham are not out of the woods yet. Tottenham, which
planned to remove the track and build a new purpose-built soccer
stadium, is pursuing a judicial review of the OPLC's initial
decision in the High Court in London.
An oral hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 24.
The court has previously rejected legal moves from both
Tottenham and Leyton Orient, a third-tier club based near the
stadium in east London, who fear they could lose fans.
London 2012 officials feel keeping the athletics track is
crucial to offering a sporting legacy which they promised the
International Olympic Committee would happen after the Games.
A London bid for the 2017 athletics World Championships
largely hinges on the track being kept in the Olympic stadium.
($1 = 0.608 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby, editing by Mark Meadows)