Olympics-London ticket resale website suspended

LONDON Jan 6 London Olympic organisers temporarily suspended their official ticket resale website on Friday following computer problems.

The website had opened on Friday morning for the first time to allow members of the public to buy tickets sold back to organisers at face value.

"We're updating and refreshing the system now," the organising committee LOCOG said on its Twitter feed. "While this is happening customers won't be able to upload tkts for resale."

The problems had triggered widespread complaints on the social media site.

Organisers said "lots" of tickets had been resold with demand far exceeding supply.

