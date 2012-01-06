UPDATE 1-Olympics-London ticket resale website suspended

* Website hit by computer problems
* Buyers left frustrated and angry
LONDON Jan 6 London Olympic organisers
suspended the official ticket resale website on the day of its
launch on Friday following computer problems that left would-be
purchasers frustrated and angry.
The website run by partner Ticketmaster, a company owned by
U.S.-based Live Nation Inc., had opened to allow members of the
public in Britain to buy tickets that had been sold back to
organisers LOCOG at face value.
LOCOG left no doubt who they blamed for the temporary
suspension.
"We have told Ticketmaster to suspend the resale system
while they investigate some issues customers have been
experiencing," they said in a statement.
"We want buying and selling Olympic and Paralympic tickets
through Ticketmaster to be a good customer experience and so we
will re-open the site once Ticketmaster have resolved these
issues."
The problems, with the website (www.tickets.london2012.com)
slow to update and appearing to offer tickets that were then
revealed to be no longer available, triggered widespread
complaints on Twitter.
There were also problems with online ticket sales last year
when the website was initially unable to cope with a surge in
demand.
Organisers said on Friday that "lots" of tickets had been
resold before the suspension with demand far exceeding supply.
