Olympics-IAAF assured that London stadium will retain track

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 3 London 2012 organisers showed off
their newly laid Olympic track on Monday and assured visiting
officials assessing a bid for the 2017 world athletics
championships that it would be there for keeps.
"The athletics track is a non-negotiable part of the legacy
of this stadium," Sports and Olympics Minister Hugh Robertson
told Reuters on the track after meeting an International
Association of Athletics Federations' (IAAF) inspection
commission delegation.
"Once we had spoken to them, there were no questions
afterwards," he added.
"We have now a letter of guarantee from the Treasury
Solicitor that says the track will remain in the stadium in
legacy mode and all the indications are that that has now put
that argument to bed."
Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur are fighting a
legal battle over the future of the Olympic Stadium in east
London.
A court hearing into the awarding of preferred bidder status
to take over the Stadium after the Games to West Ham United is
scheduled for Oct. 18.
Tottenham, who would have removed the running track after
the Games had they won the bid, argue that a 40 million pound
($62 million) loan from Newham Council gave West Ham an unfair
economic advantage.
The uncertainty had threatened the bid for the 2017
championships with the IAAF making clear that London had no
chance without the Olympic Stadium being available.
NON-NEGOTIABLE
Robertson said even if Tottenham won their hearing, it would
be a hollow victory.
"The judicial review is about the process by which the
decision was reached, not the substance of the decision itself,"
he said.
"So therefore if the litigants were to win in the High
Court, and I don't think they will, we would simply start the
process again and make the athletics track a non-negotiable part
of the solution."
London 2012 organising committee chairman Sebastian Coe, a
twice 1,500 metres Olympic gold medallist, turned out in his
running kit to give the track a test along with British athletes
hoping to be in the medals next year.
They were joined on the track by children from a local
primary school before reporters were also allowed to try out the
springy, 13.5mm deep surface for themselves.
"It's a lovely surface, it's a really good surface," Coe
declared of the red Mondo surface which was laid in August with
a training circuit nearing completion outside the main stadium.
"Instinctively, it felt a bit like Zurich," added the
54-year-old. "Which was good for me."
"It's an intimate stadium...and of course as we pointed out
to the IAAF this morning, there will be some reconfiguration if
we get 2017."
Coe said he had organised a private meeting with IAAF
officials and tackled the main issues head on.
"They went away with the guarantees they needed," he said.
"We didn't leave them in any doubt at all about the commitment
to the stadium.
"We maded a very strong case this morning and we will
continue to make that case, and it's a compelling case."
London is bidding against Qatar's Doha for the
championships, with a decision due to be taken by the IAAF in
Monaco in November.
($1 = 0.642 British Pounds)
(Editing by John Mehaffey; For Reuters sports blog Left Field
go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)