Paris mayor welcomes LA step on Olympics, says talks to continue throughout August
2017年7月31日 / 晚上8点08分 / 19 小时前

Paris mayor welcomes LA step on Olympics, says talks to continue throughout August

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Monday welcomed Los Angeles' decision to offer to host the 2028 Olympic Games but stopped short of saying the 2024 Olympics were in the bag for Paris, saying instead that talks would continue throughout August.

Using the #Paris2024 twitter handle in a series of Tweets, Hidalgo said: "Discussions will continue between our two cities and the IOC throughout August to reach a tripartite deal."

The next post read: "We want to offer to the members of the IOC the most ambitious project possible for the future of Olympism."

Hidalgo concluded by saying: "I am very optimistic: we will do everything so that the Lima vote, on Sept. 13, will be a historic moment #Paris2024." (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alison Williams)

