Olympics-Trump backs LA 2024 bid on call with IOC's Bach

Dec 1 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke with the head of the International Olympic Committee to express his support for Los Angeles' bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics, the city's bid committee said on Thursday.

The Los Angeles bid committee said on Twitter that Trump spoke with IOC President Thomas Bach by phone "to express his strong support" for the Olympics and the city's "plans to host a great Games."

The California city is seeking to host the summer Games for a third time in a bid that centered on celebrating diversity.

The call took place on Wednesday and was arranged by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who had previously said Trump's win after a campaign filled with harsh rhetoric toward immigrants, Hispanics, Muslims and women could be detrimental given the international makeup of the IOC's voting members.

The IOC, which will also consider bids from Paris and Budapest, will select the host next September. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Steve Keating)